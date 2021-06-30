Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:
Santa Cruz County's first case of the delta COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in a sample collected earlier this month, county officials announced Tuesday.
The patient, a man in his 50s who reported being fully vaccinated, experienced mild symptoms and has recovered since his sample was taken June 10. An investigation into the case is ongoing, but health experts have noted that a handful of such breakthrough cases are to be expected.
The delta variant, which was first detected in India, has been found in more than 80 countries and is believed to be some 60 percent more transmissible than the alpha variant, also known as the UK or B.1.1.7 variant.
Roughly 15 percent of COVID-19 cases in California are delta variant cases and the variant is likely to become the dominant strain in the U.S. as the year progresses, particularly among unvaccinated people.
San Mateo County is focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible as its COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed down but continues to increase.
During a presentation to the county's Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Louise Rogers, chief of San Mateo County Health, said that the county hasn't "hit the wall."
"We're seeing increases in the communities that have been the hardest to reach," Rogers said. "I think some of this is time and the people who have been saying they just want to wait. As the weeks go by, there are more people that become inclined to change their mind and that's very encouraging."
As of Monday, 88 percent of county residents 16 and older have received at least their first shot, compared to 85 percent three weeks ago.
As of Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:
• Alameda County: 90,211 cases, 1,274 deaths (90,161 cases, 1,278 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data.) (Death count revised by county)
• Contra Costa County: 71,150 cases, 815 deaths (71,093 cases, 815 deaths on Monday)
• Marin County: 14,236 cases, 212 deaths (14,227 cases, 212 deaths on Monday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)
• Monterey County: 43,885 cases, 476 deaths (43,875 cases, 466 deaths on Monday)
• Napa County: 10,039 cases, 83 deaths (10,039 cases, 83 deaths on Monday)
• San Francisco County: 37,035 cases, 555 deaths (37,013 cases, 554 deaths on Monday)
• San Joaquin County: 74,808 cases, 1,440 deaths (74,808 cases, 1,440 deaths on Monday)
• San Mateo County: 42,438 cases, 581 deaths (42,434 cases, 581 deaths on Monday)
• Santa Clara County: 119,320 cases, 2,197 deaths (119,904 cases, 2,200 deaths on Monday) (Data revised by county)
• Santa Cruz County: 16,269 cases, 207 deaths (16,269 cases, 207 deaths on Monday)
• Solano County: 33,898 cases, 244 deaths (33,898 cases, 244 deaths on Monday)
• Sonoma County: 31,103 cases, 317 deaths (31,103 cases, 317 deaths on Monday)
• Statewide: 3,714,813 cases, 62,999 deaths (3,714,051 cases, 62,994 deaths on Monday)