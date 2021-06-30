Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:

Santa Cruz County's first case of the delta COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in a sample collected earlier this month, county officials announced Tuesday.

The patient, a man in his 50s who reported being fully vaccinated, experienced mild symptoms and has recovered since his sample was taken June 10. An investigation into the case is ongoing, but health experts have noted that a handful of such breakthrough cases are to be expected.

The delta variant, which was first detected in India, has been found in more than 80 countries and is believed to be some 60 percent more transmissible than the alpha variant, also known as the UK or B.1.1.7 variant.

Roughly 15 percent of COVID-19 cases in California are delta variant cases and the variant is likely to become the dominant strain in the U.S. as the year progresses, particularly among unvaccinated people.

San Mateo County is focused on getting as many people vaccinated as possible as its COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed down but continues to increase.