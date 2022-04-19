Storm expected Wednesday strengthens, hail possible Thursday

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
While Tuesday's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm brewing behind it is gaining strength and will hit the Bay Area later Wednesday and last through Friday morning.
An updated forecast early Tuesday from the National Weather Service has the second storm bringing rain first to the North Bay on Wednesday, followed by moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and even hail to the rest of the region on Thursday, and then lingering showers Friday morning.
Rain totals around most of the Bay Area will be between .5 and 1 inch. Areas north of Santa Rosa could see up to 1.5 inches of rain, while the coastal and inland areas in southern Monterey County and in San Benito County could see just .25-.5 of an inch.
The weekend is expected to be dry.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Nobody was injured after a pickup truck struck another vehicle and then the side of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.
Two Sonoma County residents were arrested in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.
A Napa man arrested illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.