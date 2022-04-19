Storm expected Wednesday strengthens, hail possible Thursday

California top health official says the state has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite a rise in coronavirus cases. The spike is primarily due to a new highly transmissible omicron variant. Health Secretary Mark Ghaly says the most populous state has seen a much slower increase than in previous waves and in other U.S. regions. He defended California's recent focus on encouraging individuals to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask where appropriate and take other precautions to “make good, thoughtful personal decisions to protect themselves.” He also has seen no indication that local officials plan to toughen their approach despite an increase in case rates.