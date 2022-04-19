 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm expected Wednesday strengthens, hail possible Thursday

A forecast map of a rainfall totals Wednesday, April 20, through Friday, April 22, 2022 

 National Weather Service via Bay City News

While Tuesday's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm brewing behind it is gaining strength and will hit the Bay Area later Wednesday and last through Friday morning.

An updated forecast early Tuesday from the National Weather Service has the second storm bringing rain first to the North Bay on Wednesday, followed by moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and even hail to the rest of the region on Thursday, and then lingering showers Friday morning.

Rain totals around most of the Bay Area will be between .5 and 1 inch. Areas north of Santa Rosa could see up to 1.5 inches of rain, while the coastal and inland areas in southern Monterey County and in San Benito County could see just .25-.5 of an inch.

The weekend is expected to be dry.

