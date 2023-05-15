Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Oakland public school teachers struck a tentative deal Sunday with their employer over wages and other issues core to their bargaining efforts, the teachers' union said Monday.

The teachers said the other issues called "common good" proposals include help for unhoused students and, among other things, resources for historically Black schools. Teachers defined historically Black schools as those consisting of 40% or more Black students.

The teachers and other members of the Oakland Education Association were on strike for seven days. School resumed Monday but teachers were not required to report until Tuesday, when instruction will officially resume.

"The strike wasn't just about teachers being able to earn enough to put a roof over their head in high-priced Oakland," said OEA president Ismael Armendariz in a statement. "The strike was also about students and their families having a roof over their heads and a more holistic approach to meeting our students' needs."

Salaries for most teachers will increase by 15.5% following the 2 1/2-year agreement. Teachers at the bottom of the pay scale will see a larger increase in wages, the teachers' union said.

The agreement also gives students, parents, educators and others a say in decisionmaking.

For the first time, guidance counselors will be working at elementary schools and the district will have more librarians and nurses, too.

Teachers began bargaining in October ahead of the expiration of their contract in March. District officials at first refused to bargain with teachers over the "common good" proposals, saying only wages and working conditions were on the table.

Teachers are expected to vote on the tentative agreement this week.

School district officials were silent on the agreement early Monday morning. A news conference was planned for later in the day.

