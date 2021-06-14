Teachers report spring school reopenings were exhausting and unproductive

Regardless of the mode of instruction, some teachers said they continued to worry about the mental health of their students and about the inequitable effects of the pandemic on families.

"The greatest challenge is trying to address the worsening mental state of my students. We have had at least two families become homeless, an attempted suicide, an ugly divorce, and multiple kids sliding into depression," said a Bay Area teacher in a high school with 79% low-income students. "For some, school has been a lifeline, but for others it is a burden."

"Kids with families with means and expectations are getting far more out of virtual or in-person instruction," said a San Diego area teacher in a school with 93% low-income schools. "Parents' expectations matter. Study habits matter. Socioeconomic status and stable home environments matter. These cause gaps. If this is not a conclusion drawn from the pandemic it will be a detriment I believe to our educational system."

Despite the stress and the difficulties, some teachers, particularly in elementary schools, saw moments of joy and their students' spirits lift in the return to school.