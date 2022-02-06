 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temperatures could reach low 80s by midweek

BCN-20220206-WARMING-TREND.jpeg

Forecast map of high temperatures for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

 Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service reports that a warming trend is approaching that should raise high temperatures to the low 70s Sunday afternoon and reach the low 80s by midweek in the warmest areas of the interior valleys.

The coast and most of the Bay Area will see highs in the mid 60s Sunday, with highs reaching the low 70s in Monterey, Salinas and Gilroy.

The warming trend, however, means continued dry conditions until at least mid-February, according to forecasters.

