Temperatures could reach low 80s by midweek

The National Weather Service reports that a warming trend is approaching that should raise high temperatures to the low 70s Sunday afternoon and reach the low 80s by midweek in the warmest areas of the interior valleys.

The coast and most of the Bay Area will see highs in the mid 60s Sunday, with highs reaching the low 70s in Monterey, Salinas and Gilroy.

The warming trend, however, means continued dry conditions until at least mid-February, according to forecasters.

