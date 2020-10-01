The fire retardant dropped out of planes? It's sticky, gooey and made in the Southland

Phos-Chek is actually a brand of multiple fire chemical products, including firefighting foams, gels and uncolored fire retardant designed for home use. But the name Phos-Chek is now so associated with the red, long-term fire retardant that's dropped out of planes that in California, it's used almost as a common noun, Goldberg said. It might not quite be at Kleenex level, but maybe it's getting there.

The fire retardant had its biggest year in 2017, when Perimeter Solutions made about 50 million pounds of powder, which, when mixed with water, became 50 million gallons. That was the year severe fires burned through Napa and Sonoma counties.

Goldberg said production this year may be close to that 2017 level.

The amount used in a year is not necessarily based on how big the fires are, but rather on how much the firefighting agencies decide to rely on airdrops as part of their strategy. For example, firefighting agencies have increased their use of air tankers this year to minimize the number of firefighters on the ground so as to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Goldberg said.