A growing number of California’s oldest residents are dying of malnutrition, a years-long trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Deaths attributed to malnutrition more than doubled, from about 650 in 2018 to roughly 1,400 in 2022, according to preliminary death certificate data from the state Department of Public Health. The same trend occurred nationwide, with malnutrition deaths more than doubling from about 9,300 deaths in 2018 to roughly 20,500 in 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Malnutrition is particularly common among older people, especially those who are ill, low-income, homebound, or without reliable access to healthy food or medical services. It can result from not eating enough but also from poor eating habits that lead to nutritional deficiencies. The majority of deaths in California from malnutrition last year occurred in residents 85 and older.
Several experts said COVID-19 lockdowns likely cut off access to healthy food. Because the oldest people were the most likely to die from the coronavirus, officials encouraged them to limit their exposure to others who might have the disease.
“People who may have been reliant on public transportation or reliant on others to get to the grocery store — suddenly they're nervous to take the bus,” said Lindsay Clarke, senior vice president of health education and advocacy at the Alliance for Aging Research, a nonprofit group in Washington, D.C. “That family member or friend who would have come to pick them up and take them to the grocery store is worried about having them in their car.”
Pandemic lockdowns also hindered safety net programs that feed seniors. For example, many adult day care centers closed, eliminating places for seniors to go during the day as an alternative to nursing care. Dr. Louise Aronson, a geriatrician and professor at UC San Francisco, said seniors who used the programs “may rely on the food they get there as their best meal of the day.”
Malnutrition deaths rose in 2022 even as lockdowns eased. Experts said the persistence of the trend could be due to some of the oldest residents continuing to isolate.
COVID-19 remains a serious danger for that demographic. About 5,400 Californians 85 and older died from the virus last year, making it the fifth-leading cause of death for that age group — responsible for more than twice as many deaths as diabetes, preliminary state data show.
“For a lot of people who are older adults and people with disabilities, it's not really over,” said Trinh Phan, who works from California for the nonprofit Justice in Aging. Phan said many older Californians are afraid of COVID-19, asking themselves, “Do I actually want to risk that for myself given my own risk factors?”
While the number of California malnutrition deaths jumped during the pandemic, it had already been increasing for years. Some of that increase may be due to the overall aging of the population, experts said.
About 678,000 Californians are 85 and older, a number that increased by roughly 59% from 2000 to 2021, census data show.
Californians 85 and older accounted for almost three in five malnutrition deaths in the state last year. Those 95 and older make up almost one in five malnutrition deaths, even though only about one in 700 Californians fall within that age group.
“Biologically we do eat less as we grow older,” Aronson said. “You're just literally less hungry.”
In addition, particularly old people have slower metabolism and digestion than younger people. “When you're eating less food overall, it's hard to get all the nutrients you need,” she said.
More factors beyond pandemic lockdowns and an aging population may be causing the steep rise in reported malnutrition among older people. The rate of malnutrition deaths per 100,000 residents in California among those 85 and older rose precipitously around 2013, jumping fivefold by 2019 and from there doubling during the pandemic.
Complicating the picture is how often malnutrition appears in conjunction with other illnesses. Older adults are more vulnerable to diseases — such as heart failure, cancer, Alzheimer’s and depression — that can reduce their appetites and lead to malnutrition as a secondary cause of death.
Malnutrition was a contributing cause in 5,600 deaths in California on top of the 1,400 deaths for which it was the primary, underlying cause, provisional CDC data show. The number of deaths for which malnutrition was a secondary cause of death rose by about 1,700, or 43%, from 2018 through 2022.
“You might be admitted with diabetes but at the same time you're also malnourished, and so the malnourishment adds to your problems,” said Paul Brown, a UC Merced professor who has co-presented papers on malnutrition in California at an American Public Health Association conference.
There is also an increased push to recognize malnutrition. Two of the nation's leading nutrition science organizations released updated guidelines in 2012 to better standardize diagnosis.
The highest malnutrition death rates among older Californians from 2020 through 2022 were in rural or semirural counties: Lake, Merced, Butte, Tuolumne and Sutter.
Brown said older residents living in rural counties often live in “food deserts,” areas that lack ready access to healthy food.
Among larger urban counties, Sacramento had the highest rate of malnutrition deaths among those 65 or older from 2020 through 2022. County spokesperson Macy Obernuefemann said the public health agency helps control and manage chronic diseases often accompanied by malnutrition and that several programs help seniors get the food they need.
Several programs in California seek to lower malnutrition among older people. The state’s network of 33 Area Agencies on Aging often offer healthy meals to older adults, according to Sara Eisenberg, a spokesperson for the California Department of Aging. Organizations such as Meals on Wheels do so as well. The agencies also regularly try to make sure seniors are enrolled in CalFresh, the state’s food assistance program for eligible low-income residents, Eisenberg said.
CalFresh benefits increased in late 2021 by 27%, helping many seniors afford food. A bill in the state Legislature, Senate Bill 600, would increase the minimum CalFresh benefits from $23 a month to $50. There’s also a push to expand CalFresh benefits to more undocumented immigrants, many of whom face food insecurity.
“I think that there has been really positive movement,” Phan said.
However, enhanced CalFresh benefits that gave millions of people more money during the pandemic expired in late March.
Population trends suggest malnutrition will continue to be a problem. The number of Californians 85 and older, the group most prone to malnutrition, is projected to grow by about 420,000, or 54%, from 2020 to 2030, according to state Department of Finance projections.
A new study has found that short bursts of activity may keep you healthier for longer. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more.
Healthiest states for seniors
Which states are the most and least healthy for senior populations?
To determine which states are most and least healthy for senior populations,
Stacker consulted America's Health Rankings' 2022 Senior Report, where public health researchers analyzed metrics of senior health for every state, ranging from nursing home quality to preventable hospitalizations. The report was released in 2023.
Although the numbers in certain categories changed drastically in some states after the COVID-19 pandemic — and while that may have influenced the behavior of senior citizens regarding clinical preventive services — the health crisis was not considered individually in the report. The metrics are split into five categories: social and economic, physical environment, clinical care, behaviors, and health outcomes.
Nationwide, there have been demonstrable shifts in
several key factors relative to overall health and quality of life for seniors. Poverty-stricken states rank poorly, and their seniors' eating and physical activity habits tend to be unhealthy. Seniors in these areas also tend to avoid getting medical attention due to the high costs of healthcare services. Drug-related deaths, for example, doubled between 2018 and 2020, while depression and obesity rose 9% and 16%, respectively, since 2011.
And yet, while early deaths rose 17% among seniors, "high health status," defined as adults over 65 reporting very good or excellent health, actually increased by 13%. This suggests that despite the concerning increases in certain deleterious factors, senior living, in some parts of the U.S., is improving.
Stacker included each state's overall score and its rank in all five categories in this story. Read on to see where your state stacks up against the national average.
You may also like: Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.—here's how it breaks down by state
Canva
#50. Mississippi
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.917
- Social and economic rank: #50
- Physical environment rank: #44
- Clinical care rank: #49
- Behaviors rank: #47
- Health outcomes rank: #43
Mississippi faces serious challenges, with many of its seniors living in poverty. There is a concerning lack of access to proper geriatric health care and preventive clinical services. Poor nutrition and physical inactivity increase the odds of early death.
Canva
#49. Louisiana
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.902
- Social and economic rank: #48
- Physical environment rank: #26
- Clinical care rank: #47
- Behaviors rank: #45
- Health outcomes rank: #49
For Louisiana's seniors, there is a high risk of social isolation. Early deaths rose 23% from 2019 to 2020. Even though frequent physical distress is decreasing, the state ranks very low in critical features such as clinical care, social and economic factors, and health outcomes.
Canva
#48. Kentucky
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.891
- Social and economic rank: #46
- Physical environment rank: #13
- Clinical care rank: #37
- Behaviors rank: #50
- Health outcomes rank: #48
Drug-related deaths of senior citizens aged 65 and over in Kentucky increased 64% from 2018 to 2020, even though alcohol consumption remains low. The biggest challenge is the dire need for low-care nursing home staff to keep up with the rise in the number of residents.
Canva
#47. West Virginia
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.835
- Social and economic rank: #42
- Physical environment rank: #32
- Clinical care rank: #46
- Behaviors rank: #49
- Health outcomes rank: #50
Among seniors, West Virginia ranks high in several crucial categories: obesity, physical distress, multiple chronic conditions, and preventable hospitalizations. On the bright side, it's the state with the lowest rate of housing problems and the first in SNAP reach (food stamps provided to adults over 60 living in poverty).
Canva
#46. Oklahoma
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.728
- Social and economic rank: #45
- Physical environment rank: #33
- Clinical care rank: #43
- Behaviors rank: #46
- Health outcomes rank: #45
Poverty is widespread among seniors in Oklahoma, and clinical care is meager; however, the number of geriatric providers grew 37% between September 2018 and September 2021. There is a high early death rate, and suicides increased 34% in the two years before the pandemic.
You may also like: 5 scientifically proven ways to improve your sleep
Canva
#45. Alabama
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.622
- Social and economic rank: #43
- Physical environment rank: #15
- Clinical care rank: #36
- Behaviors rank: #48
- Health outcomes rank: #46
Poverty rates have dropped in the state, but early deaths rose by 16% between 2019 and 2020. Few seniors in Alabama drink excessively, but they also tend to be physically inactive, and don't get enough sleep.
Canva
#44. Arkansas
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.615
- Social and economic rank: #47
- Physical environment rank: #7
- Clinical care rank: #34
- Behaviors rank: #41
- Health outcomes rank: #47
Not many seniors in Arkansas drink to excess, but they tend to be sedentary and have a high early death rate. On the positive side, flu vaccination rose by 18% from 2011 to 2020, and the suicide frequency among people 65 and over is above the national average.
Canva
#43. Nevada
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.489
- Social and economic rank: #35
- Physical environment rank: #46
- Clinical care rank: #45
- Behaviors rank: #43
- Health outcomes rank: #44
Behavioral health is the biggest challenge that Nevada seniors face. They rank second in the number of smokers 65 and over, which could be related to a high prevalence of mental distress and, ultimately, to increasing suicide rates. Flu vaccination remains low, but it did increase 24% from 2012 to 2020.
Canva
#42. Missouri
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.422
- Social and economic rank: #41
- Physical environment rank: #17
- Clinical care rank: #29
- Behaviors rank: #44
- Health outcomes rank: #42
The number of geriatric providers in Missouri increased 26% between September 2018 and September 2021. However, poverty rates remain high, as does physical distress. Drug-related deaths rose 186% from 2018 to 2020, and senior Missourians smoke heavily.
Canva
#41. New Mexico
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.360
- Social and economic rank: #49
- Physical environment rank: #21
- Clinical care rank: #23
- Behaviors rank: #35
- Health outcomes rank: #29
A high percentage of New Mexican seniors are poor, and the state has a high prevalence of food insecurity and violent crimes. Early deaths are on the rise, and so are suicide rates. Even so, the prevalence of multiple chronic conditions remains low, and frequent physical distress decreased 29% between 2019 and 2020.
You may also like: Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained
BlaineT // Shutterstock
#40. Georgia
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.350
- Social and economic rank: #39
- Physical environment rank: #30
- Clinical care rank: #41
- Behaviors rank: #39
- Health outcomes rank: #37
Georgia has a low number of seniors who drink excessively compared to other states; however, drug-related deaths increased 61% from 2018 to 2020. Obesity rose 28% from 2011 to 2020. On the other hand, flu vaccination grew 19% during the same time frame.
Canva
#39. Tennessee
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.324
- Social and economic rank: #40
- Physical environment rank: #9
- Clinical care rank: #40
- Behaviors rank: #36
- Health outcomes rank: #39
Tennessee has a low prevalence of excessive drinking among seniors, though many of them are heavy smokers. High health status rose 21% between 2017 and 2020, but suicide rates have also increased 26% since 2011.
Canva
#38. Texas
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.216
- Social and economic rank: #44
- Physical environment rank: #34
- Clinical care rank: #35
- Behaviors rank: #24
- Health outcomes rank: #32
The Lone Star state has a high percentage of seniors living in poverty, and many avoid getting medical help due to high service costs. The good news is that Texan seniors have a low prevalence of mental and physical distress, and the number of geriatric providers grew 15% from September 2018 to September 2021.
Canva
#37. Ohio
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.212
- Social and economic rank: #28
- Physical environment rank: #31
- Clinical care rank: #27
- Behaviors rank: #42
- Health outcomes rank: #38
Ohio ranks low in air quality and also in seniors' eating and exercise habits. Obesity is prevalent and drug-related deaths have increased 157% since 2010. The state does have a wide range of dedicated health care providers and hospice care available.
Canva
#36. South Carolina
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.189
- Social and economic rank: #38
- Physical environment rank: #11
- Clinical care rank: #33
- Behaviors rank: #34
- Health outcomes rank: #36
Seniors in The Palmetto State struggle with a high prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, a high violent crime rate, and an increasing number of early deaths. On the bright side, mental distress ranks rather low, and the number of geriatric providers in South Carolina rose 24% from 2018 to 2020.
You may also like: 25 virology terms to help you understand outbreaks, from the common cold to COVID-19
Canva
#35. Indiana
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.087
- Social and economic rank: #24
- Physical environment rank: #27
- Clinical care rank: #27
- Behaviors rank: #33
- Health outcomes rank: #41
Indiana's seniors rank high in fruit and vegetable consumption and low in excessive drinking. From the periods of 2008-2010 and 2018-2020, drug-related deaths increased 111%. Other concerns include a high prevalence of smoking and rising obesity rates.
Roberto Galan // Shutterstock
#34. North Carolina
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.072
- Social and economic rank: #29
- Physical environment rank: #10
- Clinical care rank: #24
- Behaviors rank: #38
- Health outcomes rank: #35
A large number of seniors get preventive clinical services—such as vaccines and cancer screenings—in North Carolina. But many of the state's seniors report frequent mental distress, and drug-related deaths have risen 85% since 2010.
Canva
#33. Illinois
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.055
- Social and economic rank: #31
- Physical environment rank: #45
- Clinical care rank: #50
- Behaviors rank: #29
- Health outcomes rank: #8
Illinois has a high number of able-bodied seniors, with a low prevalence of frequent mental distress and suicide. But many do not get adequate medical attention due to high costs. While flu vaccination increased 27% from 2012 to 2020, low numbers of cancer screenings remain a problem.
Canva
#32. New York
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.018
- Social and economic rank: #37
- Physical environment rank: #39
- Clinical care rank: #39
- Behaviors rank: #17
- Health outcomes rank: #16
Seniors in New York state do not get enough sleep, and they are at high risk of social isolation. While their high health status increased 30% from 2011 to 2020, early deaths increased 33% during the last year of the same period.
Canva
#31. Michigan
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.013
- Social and economic rank: #25
- Physical environment rank: #25
- Clinical care rank: #15
- Behaviors rank: #30
- Health outcomes rank: #40
Michigan has a high prevalence of obesity, and reports of frequent mental distress grew 61% between 2011 and 2020. The good news is that the number of seniors avoiding health care because of high costs decreased by 49% from 2016 to 2020.
You may also like: What to know about the 5 kinds of fats
Canva
#30. Pennsylvania
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): -0.007
- Social and economic rank: #22
- Physical environment rank: #36
- Clinical care rank: #18
- Behaviors rank: #40
- Health outcomes rank: #34
The number of low-care nursing home residents increased 128% in Pennsylvania between 2018 and 2020. Drug-related deaths rose an alarming 149% since 2010. Air pollution, low physical activity, and frequent physical distress are other factors that affect the lives of older Pennsylvanians.
Canva
#29. New Jersey
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.013
- Social and economic rank: #23
- Physical environment rank: #50
- Clinical care rank: #44
- Behaviors rank: #28
- Health outcomes rank: #13
New Jersey seniors are mostly non-smokers, and they tend to eat a healthy amount of fruits and vegetables. However, the number of early deaths rose 30% from 2019 to 2020. Though they tend to miss their pneumonia vaccinations, the overall health status of seniors in the Garden State increased 17% between 2017 and 2020.
Canva
#28. Florida
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.029
- Social and economic rank: #21
- Physical environment rank: #35
- Clinical care rank: #38
- Behaviors rank: #22
- Health outcomes rank: #33
Florida has a low prevalence of falls and a high percentage of four- and five-star nursing home beds in this popular state for retirement. Frequent physical distress dropped 24% from 2019 to 2020. Drug-related deaths, however, rose 58% since 2010.
Canva
#27. Kansas
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.052
- Social and economic rank: #34
- Physical environment rank: #28
- Clinical care rank: #22
- Behaviors rank: #20
- Health outcomes rank: #28
Kansas has a low number of seniors living in poverty, and most of them have healthy sleeping habits. Even so, early deaths increased 14% from 2019 to 2020, and the number of specialized geriatric providers is insufficient.
Canva
#26. California
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.060
- Social and economic rank: #36
- Physical environment rank: #49
- Clinical care rank: #25
- Behaviors rank: #11
- Health outcomes rank: #19
California's seniors are physically active and have a low smoking rate, but excessive drinking is alarming. Drug-related deaths also increased 70% since 2010. Home health care workers are available, and seniors are largely able to afford medical attention.
You may also like: States with the highest cancer rates
Canva
#25. Wyoming
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.069
- Social and economic rank: #16
- Physical environment rank: #2
- Clinical care rank: #48
- Behaviors rank: #31
- Health outcomes rank: #22
Obesity is high and on the rise in Wyoming; between 2011 and 2020, 45% of seniors were critically overweight. Although the number of geriatric providers increased 35% from 2019 to 2020, early death rates also grew by 18% during the same time span.
Canva
#24. Alaska
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.131
- Social and economic rank: #12
- Physical environment rank: #43
- Clinical care rank: #42
- Behaviors rank: #15
- Health outcomes rank: #30
Alaska faces several challenges including a high prevalence of suicide—a 70% rise between 2018–2020—and excessive drinking. Nonetheless, the overall physical health of seniors is good, and there is a low rate of frequent mental distress.
Canva
#23. Arizona
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.133
- Social and economic rank: #32
- Physical environment rank: #38
- Clinical care rank: #30
- Behaviors rank: #9
- Health outcomes rank: #27
Arizona has a low percentage of obesity, despite the fact that physical inactivity increased to 29% between 2015 and 2020. Still, Arizona ranks poorly in air quality, public safety, and flu vaccination.
Canva
#22. North Dakota
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.167
- Social and economic rank: #26
- Physical environment rank: #1
- Clinical care rank: #31
- Behaviors rank: #36
- Health outcomes rank: #6
The physical environment for seniors in North Dakota is second to none. Water and air are top quality, and housing is sufficient and adequate. However, excessive drinking increased 50% among people ages 65 and over between 2011 and 2020.
Canva
#21. Iowa
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.193
- Social and economic rank: #30
- Physical environment rank: #8
- Clinical care rank: #10
- Behaviors rank: #25
- Health outcomes rank: #21
Seniors in Iowa are at low risk of social isolation, and most of them do not face severe housing problems. On the downside, excessive drinking is on the rise, and there are not enough geriatric care providers.
You may also like: How to recognize 15 common sleep disorders
Canva
#20. Montana
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.203
- Social and economic rank: #27
- Physical environment rank: #4
- Clinical care rank: #32
- Behaviors rank: #10
- Health outcomes rank: #25
Montana's strengths include high physical activity, low preventable hospitalization rates, and low prevalence of multiple chronic conditions. On the flipside there are a low number of seniors with a dedicated health care provider, and Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation.
Canva
#19. Delaware
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.243
- Social and economic rank: #4
- Physical environment rank: #24
- Clinical care rank: #21
- Behaviors rank: #32
- Health outcomes rank: #31
Delaware has a low number of suicides among seniors, but it also has a problem with obesity, which rose 30% from 2011 to 2020. America's first state also has a high prevalence of seniors with multiple chronic conditions.
Canva
#18. Rhode Island
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.255
- Social and economic rank: #33
- Physical environment rank: #37
- Clinical care rank: #4
- Behaviors rank: #18
- Health outcomes rank: #10
The number of seniors in this New England state who can access geriatric care is high. From 2011 to 2020, the health status of people 65 and over in Rhode Island rose 32%, while those with frequent physical distress decreased 28% over the last two years of the same time frame.
Canva
#17. South Dakota
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.287
- Social and economic rank: #19
- Physical environment rank: #3
- Clinical care rank: #16
- Behaviors rank: #21
- Health outcomes rank: #23
The overall health status of seniors in South Dakota increased 23% between 2011 and 2020. Unfortunately, during the last two years of the same time span, early deaths rose 21%. The state has a low prevalence of mental distress among senior citizens, but also has the lowest ratio of geriatric providers in the nation.
Canva
#16. Virginia
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.301
- Social and economic rank: #15
- Physical environment rank: #12
- Clinical care rank: #26
- Behaviors rank: #19
- Health outcomes rank: #14
Virginia has a low percentage of seniors living in poverty. They sleep well and report experiencing mental distress at a lower rate than many other places. However, drug-related deaths grew 127% since 2010, and preventable hospitalization rates are high.
You may also like: Most common nutrient deficiencies—and the superfoods that can help
Canva
#15. Idaho
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.342
- Social and economic rank: #14
- Physical environment rank: #13
- Clinical care rank: #19
- Behaviors rank: #14
- Health outcomes rank: #20
Idaho ranks high in sleep health, preventable hospitalizations, and nursing home quality. Suicide rates are high, though, and drug-related deaths increased a concerning 197% since 2010.
Canva
#14. Wisconsin
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.384
- Social and economic rank: #8
- Physical environment rank: #47
- Clinical care rank: #12
- Behaviors rank: #16
- Health outcomes rank: #18
Excessive drinking among seniors is alarming in Wisconsin, as is the low prevalence of cancer screenings. Though the overall health status rose 20% between 2017 and 2020, suicides increased 24% over the last two years alone during the same period.
Canva
#13. Maine
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.400
- Social and economic rank: #9
- Physical environment rank: #5
- Clinical care rank: #2
- Behaviors rank: #27
- Health outcomes rank: #26
Smoking among seniors is on the rise in Maine—up 46% between 2014 and 2020. Low exercise is a problem, too, and there is a high percentage of suicides among seniors. However, frequent physical distress decreased 25% from 2018 to 2020, and flu vaccination grew 17% from 2011 to 2020.
Canva
#12. Oregon
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.412
- Social and economic rank: #5
- Physical environment rank: #48
- Clinical care rank: #17
- Behaviors rank: #8
- Health outcomes rank: #23
Oregon seniors are physically active and eat healthy. However, air pollution, water quality, and housing problems are worrisome. Even though they don't often suffer multiple chronic conditions, reports of mental distress and suicide rates rank high in this West Coast state.
Canva
#11. Nebraska
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.431
- Social and economic rank: #18
- Physical environment rank: #6
- Clinical care rank: #11
- Behaviors rank: #13
- Health outcomes rank: #15
Nebraska's senior citizens enjoy a high health status that has grown 22% between 2011 and 2020. However, they tend to miss their cancer screenings, and early deaths increased 18% from 2019 to 2020.
You may also like: What the average American eats in a year
Canva
#10. Massachusetts
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.460
- Social and economic rank: #7
- Physical environment rank: #40
- Clinical care rank: #3
- Behaviors rank: #26
- Health outcomes rank: #7
Seniors in Massachusetts are on top of their preventive health care. Seniors here rank first in flu vaccination and cancer screenings. Massachusetts also has an optimal number of geriatric health care providers. On the other hand, drug-related deaths increased 155% since 2010.
Canva
#9. Maryland
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.467
- Social and economic rank: #13
- Physical environment rank: #29
- Clinical care rank: #5
- Behaviors rank: #12
- Health outcomes rank: #12
Though Maryland ranks high in clinical care, drug-related deaths of seniors increased an astonishing 323% since 2010. On the positive side, smoking remains low, as does the prevalence of frequent physical distress.
Canva
#8. Washington
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.540
- Social and economic rank: #6
- Physical environment rank: #41
- Clinical care rank: #9
- Behaviors rank: #6
- Health outcomes rank: #17
Early death rates are low in Washington, as is the amount of seniors with multiple chronic conditions. However, physical inactivity rose 25% between 2015 and 2020, and drug-related deaths increased 64% since 2010.
Canva
#7. Hawaii
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.549
- Social and economic rank: #11
- Physical environment rank: #20
- Clinical care rank: #14
- Behaviors rank: #23
- Health outcomes rank: #1
Hawaii was the healthiest state for seniors just a few years ago. It still has a low level of obesity, a low early death rate, and a high quality of nursing homes. But in recent years, two statistics have become concerning: a 62% increase in frequent mental distress, and a 129% rise in drug-related deaths.
Canva
#6. New Hampshire
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.567
- Social and economic rank: #3
- Physical environment rank: #18
- Clinical care rank: #20
- Behaviors rank: #7
- Health outcomes rank: #11
New Hampshire has a small number of seniors living in poverty, and they are at low risk of isolation. The seniors here rank second in physical activity, but face severe housing problems and drink excessively. Seniors' high health status grew 17% between 2011 and 2020.
You may also like: Most and least healthy states in America
Canva
#5. Colorado
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.611
- Social and economic rank: #20
- Physical environment rank: #23
- Clinical care rank: #7
- Behaviors rank: #1
- Health outcomes rank: #5
Colorado's seniors are physically active, have a low rate of early deaths, and a low prevalence of food insecurity. There is much to improve on, though. Drug-related deaths went up by 70% since 2010, and there is a high prevalence of fall-related injuries.
Canva
#4. Connecticut
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.634
- Social and economic rank: #17
- Physical environment rank: #42
- Clinical care rank: #6
- Behaviors rank: #3
- Health outcomes rank: #2
Connecticut has high numbers of able-bodied seniors, a high SNAP enrollment, and a low prevalence of frequent physical distress. Not all the numbers are rosy, though. Suicide rates increased 41% from 2018 to 2020, and severe housing problems are high.
Canva
#3. Minnesota
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.715
- Social and economic rank: #9
- Physical environment rank: #22
- Clinical care rank: #1
- Behaviors rank: #5
- Health outcomes rank: #3
In Minnesota, heavy drinking is common, and obesity is on the rise. Although drug-related deaths are low, they almost tripled since 2010. Seniors here tend to sleep well and rarely suffer multiple chronic conditions.
Canva
#2. Vermont
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.752
- Social and economic rank: #2
- Physical environment rank: #18
- Clinical care rank: #13
- Behaviors rank: #2
- Health outcomes rank: #9
Vermont ranks high in social and economic factors, and seniors tend to eat healthy and exercise. This leads to low early death rates, and a low prevalence of multiple chronic conditions. The number of geriatric providers grew 21% between September 2018 and September 2020, but there was a 10% decrease in pneumonia vaccination between 2017 and 2020.
Canva
#1. Utah
- Overall score (relative to U.S. average): 0.763
- Social and economic rank: #1
- Physical environment rank: #16
- Clinical care rank: #8
- Behaviors rank: #4
- Health outcomes rank: #4
Utah's seniors enjoy favorable economic conditions, and stay physically active while largely avoiding smoking and drinking. The quality of care ranks high, improving the overall health status of senior citizens. However, drug-related deaths doubled since 2010.
You may also like: 10 invasive plants that can also trigger allergies
Canva
Phillip Reese is a data reporting specialist and an assistant professor of journalism at California State University-Sacramento.
This article was produced by KFF Health News, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation. KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs of KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling and journalism.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!