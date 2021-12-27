The strange, sad and influential lives of the Donner Party survivors

One hundred and seventy-four years ago, the first rescue crew arrived at Donner Lake, encountering a scene of carnage that still shocks all this time later.

Eighty-seven men, women and children entered the Sierra Nevada Mountains in October 1846. Known as the Donner Party, led by George Donner and James F. Reed, they were victims of bad luck and bad leadership.

Their biggest mistake was taking a new "shortcut" called the Hastings Cutoff, which led them through Utah and across the Great Salt Lake. Crossing the blistering Great Salt Lake took its toll on the cattle and the people; the party was three weeks behind schedule and low on supplies as they approached the Sierra Nevada Mountains. (A fascinating historical aside here: Lansford Hastings, the man who invented and promoted the shortcut without even trying it first, later died while trying to colonize Brazil with Confederate sympathizers.)

Then, bad luck came into play. A brutal winter storm descended on them, blocking the pass and trapping the Donner Party near today's Donner Lake. Some families set up camp while others donned makeshift snowshoes to try to walk to Sutter's Fort in present-day Sacramento for help. In the three weeks those desperate souls braved the woods, eight died, most of them cannibalized by the others. Only a handful made it to a Miwok village alive.

The rescue party left Sutter's Fort on Jan. 31, 1847, and found the survivors at Donner Lake on Feb. 18. Forty-six starving, half-dead people made it out alive.

Despite their infamy, because the Donner Party arrived ahead of the Gold Rush, they became some of the first white leaders in newly founded communities across the state. Their names still grace streets, schools and even a town, and the villain of the expedition was the first man to introduce lager to California.

Here are the fates of some of the most well-known members of the Donner Party.

The Reed family

The Reed family had an inauspicious start to their lives in the west, but modern-day San Jose was partly shaped by them. Patriarch James, 46, was the leader of the party for some time, but he was banished in Nevada when he fatally stabbed oxen teamster John Snyder during a dispute. Reed arrived in Sutter's Fort ahead of the Donner Party and raised money for rescue efforts when it became clear his family was trapped somewhere in the woods. The Reeds were only one of two families to survive the winter intact.

The Reeds moved first to Napa to recover from the ordeal while James served as the sheriff of Sonoma. In 1847, they settled in San Jose, where James managed a fruit farm. He became even wealthier in 1848 when he struck gold in Placerville. Back in San Jose, James bought 500 acres of land, some of which was later donated to create San Jose State University.

Reed, Margaret, Virginia, Carrie, Patterson, Lewis, Keyes and Martha streets in San Jose are named after members of the Reed family. Virginia, who was 13 at the time of the expedition, kept cookies or candy in her pocket until she died at age 87.

"We have left everything, but I don't care for that," she wrote a cousin shortly after their rescue. "We have got through with our lives. Don't let this letter dishearten anybody. Remember, never take no cutoffs and hurry along as fast as you can."

The Murphy family

The tale of many of the girls and women of the Donner Party is one of great suffering even after survival. Because most were left without a male patriarch who could financially provide for them, even young girls married almost immediately to keep from starving again in their new home state.

Mary Murphy was one of them. Her mother, Levinah Jackson Murphy, was already a widow when she and her seven children, some married adults, joined with the Donners. Levinah, then 50, cared for the children as group after group departed for safety, eventually dying before she herself could be rescued.

"Mrs. Murphy was so kind to the little children that we remember her affectionately," Georgia Donner wrote years later. "... [As the children left with a rescue party,] Mrs. Murphy walked to her bed, laid down, turned her face toward the wall. One of the men gave her a handful of dried meat. She seemed to realize that we were leaving her, that her work was finished."

Although just 13 when she was rescued, Mary Murphy married William Johnson three months later. "I hope I shall not live long for I am tired of this troublesome world and I want to go to my mother," she wrote in 1847. Young, orphaned and afraid, Mary suffered abuse at Johnson's hands until the courageous teenager divorced him.

She then married French immigrant Charles Covillaud in 1848. Covillaud had made his fortune mining gold and became a prominent landowner. In 1850, he helped lay out a new city. He named it Marysville after his wife. Mary died at the age of 35 at her home there. Obituaries did not record her cause of death, but called her "a woman of more than ordinary intellect, and possessed a kind, generous and noble disposition. All who knew her, loved her."

Brother William G. Murphy, 10, tried to hike through the snow to safety but, without snowshoes, he had to turn back. Brother Lemuel, 13, went on and later died and was cannibalized. William survived long enough, cared for by Mary, that he was rescued.

William became a leading citizen in adulthood. As a teen, he learned Spanish and also spoke a Native American dialect well enough to work as an interpreter at Bidwell's Bar. He attended law school at the University of Missouri and was admitted to the bar in 1863. He went on to serve as the district attorney of Yuba County and city attorney of Marysville.

In 1896, William Murphy gave the keynote address at the 50th anniversary memorial ceremony for the Donner Party. "They all, with me, had hopes, ambitions, daydreams, fond anticipations as to what they would accomplish when they reached that fairy land of promise," he told a crowd of hundreds in Truckee. "... But there are memoirs of the past, mostly sad, burned into our very natures, that will not down at our bidding though fifty years have passed."

William died in 1904 at age 68 after a long illness and is buried in the Yuba City Cemetery.

Lewis Keseberg

Few today claim relation to Lewis Keseberg, the villain of the Donner Party.

Keseberg, a German immigrant, became the saga's most infamous alleged murderer after the final rescue party arrived at Donner Camp in April 1847 and found only Keseberg living. Tamsen Donner, wife of the Donner Party leader, was dead. Accusations were rampant that Keseberg murdered and ate her. Additionally, Keseberg was found to be in possession of George Donner's jewelry and $250 in gold. Newspaper reports record that people taunted Keseberg in the streets.

However, Keseberg's legacy as a brewer endures. In 1853, he founded Sacramento's Phoenix Brewery, the first to introduce lagers to the region. The Sacramento Bee referred to him as "the first brewer in Sacramento."

In 1879, historian C.F. McGlashan, who attempted to talk to every surviving member of the Donner Party, came out in defense of Keseberg. According to McGlashan, a "wretched Dutchman" living near Truckee impersonated Keseberg for years and was the actual source of many of the grisly legends about his villainy.

"Scores of residents living in that town remember the man, and have often been horrified at his recitals of his fiendish, ghoul-like exploits," McGlashan wrote in an op-ed. "Nothing delighted him more than to repeat to a gathered crowd tales of ghastly feasts on quivering human flesh."

The truth of those dark months died with Keseberg, who perished penniless in a hospital for the poor in 1895. His burial place is unknown.

The Graves family

Mary Graves was 19 when her parents took their nine children west. She joined what became known as "The Forlorn Hope," the last party to depart camp for help. Over the course of 33 days, the handful of adults and children, the youngest just 10, slowly made their way from Truckee Lake out of the mountains. Nine survivors stumbled into a group Native Americans, who fed and clothed them. The strongest, William Eddy, then headed further west to raise the alarm for help.

By the time Mary Graves reached safety, both her parents were dead, her mother and a brother partly cannibalized. "I wish I could cry but I cannot," she is recorded as saying. "If I could forget the tragedy, perhaps I would know how to cry again."

Mary wed three months later. Her husband, Edward Pyle, was murdered the next year in 1848. Some historians claim his killer was the first person hanged in California under U.S. law.

She died in 1891 of pneumonia at her home in Tulare County.

Sister Nancy Graves was only 9 years old during the deadly winter and was unknowingly fed flesh from her dead mother, a fact she only learned later. Understandably, she refused to speak of the horrible events again. She joined the Methodist church in 1852 and married Rev. Williamson in 1855, who preached at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Santa Rosa. They had five children, including son George, who was an artist in Virginia City, and settled in Sebastopol. She lived to be 69 and is buried at Sebastopol Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

The Donner family

The Donner children lost both of their parents in the tragedy. George Donner accidentally cut his hand, which became infected and spread gangrene up his arm. He died in March 1847 in between relief parties. Wife Tamsen died shortly after.

Three-year-old Eliza Donner was among the last to be rescued, along with sisters Frances, 6, and Georgia, 4. Upon arrival at Sutter's Fort, Eliza and Georgia were taken in by a Swiss couple while Frances went to live with the Reeds. The couple kept custody of Georgia, while young Eliza moved in with her half-sister Elitha (for whom Elitha Donner Elementary School in Elk Grove is named) when Elitha was able to care for her. For one year, she attended St. Catherine's Academy in Benicia, a girls-only school run by Dominican nuns.

In 1861, she married politician Sherman Otis Houghton, who had recently been widowed by his first wife, another Donner Party survivor Mary Martha Donner. Houghton was a member of the San Jose Common Council and served as the fourth mayor of the city from 1855-56. He also represented California in the 42nd and 43rd U.S. Congress.

Eliza went on to publish "The Expedition of the Donner Party and its Tragic Fate" in 1911, a wrenching account of a little girl watching her loved ones die one by one. "During the bitterest weather we little ones were kept in bed, and my place was always in the middle where Frances and Georgia, snuggling up close, gave me of their warmth," she wrote, "and from them I learned many things which I could neither have understood nor remembered had they not made them plain."

Eliza lived a long life, dying at the age of 78 in Los Angeles, where she is buried at the Angelus Rosedale Cemetery.

The McCutchen family

William "Big Bill" McCutchen, from Tennessee, brought his wife Amanda and his baby daughter Harriett with him on the long journey west. They were invited to join the Donner Party in Wyoming. McCutchen was part of several rescue efforts, but he couldn't save his daughter, who died at Donner Lake.

McCutchen and his wife settled in San Jose, where William was elected sheriff in 1853. One story recounts the time McCutchen and a San Jose alderman decided to race their horses through the streets of San Jose; McCutchen won a bottle of whiskey but was fined $10 by the mayor for his rash adventure.

Son Edward McCutchen's legacy can still be felt in the city today. He became a well-known attorney in San Francisco and founded the firm McCutchen, Doyle, Brown and Enerson. The firm merged with Bingham Dana in 2002 to form Bingham McCutchen, which had 850 attorneys in offices all over the country, including at Embarcadero Center, until it shuttered in 2014.

The Breen family

The other family to suffer no deaths that winter, the Breens moved to San Juan Bautista where father Patrick became a wealthy rancher. Isabella, barely a year old, was the only infant to survive the Donner Party. She lived to be nearly 90 and was the last member of the fated expedition to die, passing away in 1935.

Her obituary said she "never wished to talk of the story" and "fled from the room when elders spoke of that which she sensed to have been terrible." Her death, the Oakland Tribune wrote, "snapped the only human link we have with an epic story."

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.