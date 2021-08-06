The West is burning. Why are campfires still allowed in some California forests, parks?

Forest officials convene every Monday to talk about trends and potential changes to the rules. By and large, organized campgrounds are not the problem, he said, encouraging people to check the Forest Service's website for the latest information on rules near them.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

"We're very aware that there is a greater fear of wildfire in the state," Flannery said. "We're very aware of that right now. We're very aware that there are mega-fires burning right now on the West Coast.

"But going back to our data into how we address risk, based on our data and what we see as of right now, that was the number one factor behind our decision to have campfires allowed in those hosted sites."

'A POWDER KEG READY TO GO OFF'

While decisions might be rooted in science, the "shotgun approach" to campfire bans no doubt confounds the public, Chris Dicus, a professor of wildland fire and fuels management at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo said Thursday.

Regardless, the ever-changing rules should not distract from what's at stake.

"It's a powder keg ready to go off," Dicus said. "Everything is so explosive right now. It is incredibly frightening, and it doesn't take much."