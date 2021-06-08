Think you can't afford an electric car? California wants to help drivers make the switch

Those incentives are critical in nurturing a market for zero-emission vehicles because the cars tend to cost more than gas-powered ones, at least up front.

"Tax credits by the state would probably be a very powerful tool to help grease the skids, to get the numbers that we're looking for and that they're looking for," said Rick Niello, CEO of The Niello Company auto dealer. The Niello Company sells new and used vehicles including BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Acura. "That will have to remain at a fairly healthy level to really make that market respond."

What kind of electric car rebates are available?

Some of the popular federal and state incentives include:

• The federal government provides a tax credit of $2,500 to $7,500 for people who purchase a new electric vehicle. The credit depends on tax liability, so if individuals do not owe any federal taxes, they will not receive any credit.

• The popular California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) offers rebates of up to $4,500 for the purchase of new electric vehicles, and up to $7,000 for low-to-moderate-income drivers who make up to 400% of the federal poverty level — $51,520 for individuals. As of April 23, the program has a waitlist for applicants because funding has dried up.