This California state department is hiring. Here's what it pays and how to apply

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration is looking to fill its field offices across the state with full-time entry-level hires, according to CalCareers, a state job search site.

The department will hold a virtual open house on Friday, April 22, for potential candidates interested in tax auditor and business taxes representative positions. According to a news release, candidates with a background in accounting, business administration and management and finance are encouraged to attend.

The administration manages several of California's taxes and fees including fuel, tobacco, alcohol, cannabis and more, according to its website. The funds help support state programs and local services, including transportation, public safety and health, libraries, schools and social services.

At the department's open house — which will be live streamed on the department's website — candidates will hear from employees about the department and its benefits. Prospective job candidates will also learn the daily role of a department tax auditor and business taxes representative, two of several jobs open at the department.

Where are the jobs located?

The department will fill positions for following office locations, according to its virtual open house registration form: Bakersfield, Cerritos, Culver City, El Centro, Fairfield, Fresno, Glendale, Irvine, Oakland, Rancho Mirage, Redding, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton, Salinas, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clarita, Santa Rosa, Venura, West Covina.

A list of all of the department's job openings is on CalCareers.

What does it pay and when should I apply?

Here's what you need to know about the job description, salary and filing deadline of the department's business taxes representative and tax auditor, according to Calcareers, both posted March 22:

• Business Taxes Representative — permanent full-time

Salary: $3,991 to $6,181 per month

The business taxes representative assists taxpayers to ensure compliance with tax laws, collect delinquent taxes and more.

The filing deadline is May 3.

• Tax Auditor — permanent full-time

Salary: $3,991 to $6,489 per month

The tax auditor inspects accounts, attends basic tax law and audit training classes, makes audit appointments, meets with taxpayers and their representatives, explains the audit findings and prepares appropriate audit reports.

The filing deadline is May 3.

Within a month of employment, both positions are guided through a department training program.

When is the open house?

Spring 2022 field office virtual recruitment open house

Date: Friday, April 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: live stream

Registration for the event is online.

