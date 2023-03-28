Three small quakes shake Peninsula

Three relatively small earthquakes struck near Pacifica Tuesday morning less than three minutes apart, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first and strongest of the quakes was measured at magnitude 3.5, less than a mile northeast of Pacifica at 6:01 a.m. It was followed by a pair of 2.6 magnitude temblors, one at 6:03 a.m. and the next at 6:04 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

According to the USGS, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

Napa Farmers Market to open Tuesdays

The Napa Farmers Market’s seasonal twice-weekly schedule will resume next week.

Shoppers will be able to buy fresh produce in downtown Napa on Tuesdays starting on April 4, the market announced in a statement. The farmers’ market, which operates at 1100 West St., will continue to open on Tuesdays as well as Saturdays through Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

In addition to farmers, food makers and artisan vendors, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Clinic will be at the market on the second Tuesday of the month, starting April 11, with free preventative health screenings, health education and vaccines.

For a list of farmers and vendors and other information, visit napafarmersmarket.org.