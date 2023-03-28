Three relatively small earthquakes struck near Pacifica Tuesday morning less than three minutes apart, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first and strongest of the quakes was measured at magnitude 3.5 less than a mile northeast of Pacifica at 6:01 a.m. It was followed by a pair of 2.6 magnitude temblors, one at 6:03 a.m. and the next at 6:04 a.m.