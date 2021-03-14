Transit workers, homeless residents now prioritized for COVID vaccines in California

California is making more essential workers, as well as homeless residents and those living in congregate setting such as prisons, eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The state has further defined who is considered to be working in the emergency services sector, explicitly allowing utility and social workers to be eligible for the vaccine. Public transit workers, such as bus drivers and those working in airports, are also now eligible.

"They are at high risk for occupational exposure, and maintaining continuity of transportation operations is critical," California's Department of Public Health said in its bulletin sent to local health departments Thursday.

Those who live or work in a "high risk congregate residential setting" are also eligible to receive the vaccine. Those settings include prisons, immigrant detention facilities, homeless shelters or behavioral health facilities, CDPH said in the bulletin.

Those who are experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice, are also eligible for the vaccine.