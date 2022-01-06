 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trials in U.S. District Court for Northern District of California suspended until Jan. 26 due to COVID

All federal criminal and civil trials have been suspended until Jan. 26 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California because of the recent rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, court officials said this week.

The Northern District covers the Bay Area and stretches from Monterey County in the south to Del Norte County in the north.

Federal court officials in the Central District of California, which covers San Luis Obispo County down to Los Angeles County and other counties in Southern California, have announced a similar suspension that will last until Jan. 24.

