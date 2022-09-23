 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

‘Unwinding really backward policy:’ California abolishes decades-old parking requirements

  • Updated
  • 0
Parking in downtown Napa

The Pearl Street parking lot in downtown Napa. AB 2097 frees developers of parking requirements for new housing and businesses located within a half-mile of a public transit stop. 

 Register file photo

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday unraveled a decades-old statewide requirement that every home, office and business come with a specified number of parking spots — a policy that environmentalists and housing advocates say has fueled California’s car dependency and hindered its climate progress.

Newsom, just back from an international climate conference in New York, announced in a video that he signed AB 2097, which frees developers of parking requirements for new housing and businesses located within a half-mile of a public transit stop. The regulation won’t prohibit developers from building parking in their projects but will ban local jurisdictions from imposing strict off-street parking allotments.

“Basically, we’re making it cheaper and easier to build new housing near daily destinations like jobs and grocery stores and schools,” Newsom said. “This means more housing at lower prices closer to walkable neighborhoods and public transit. Again, reducing housing costs for everyday Californians and eliminating emissions from cars.”

People are also reading…

California is one of the first states in the nation to implement such a comprehensive parking reform measure. It follows several major cities, including San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle, that were at the forefront of the movement.

“This is about course-correcting,” said Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, who authored the bill. “It’s recognizing that what we’ve been doing for so long in California not only hasn’t worked, but it has made our cities less livable, more congested and less affordable – all of the things we want to avoid.”

Formal approval of the legislation, which has been in the making for more than a decade, was celebrated by environmentalists and housing advocates who say that it will lower the cost of housing production, reduce reliance on vehicles and make communities safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Research has found that minimum parking mandates have led to an over-abundance of unused spaces, increased vehicle ownership and worsening traffic congestion.

“I’m glad the state has gotten around to unwinding this really backward policy that held our communities back and really acted counter to our climate, housing and equity goals,” said Ethan Elkind, director of the climate program at the UC Berkeley School of Law.

As Elkind sees it, the new law will make many communities across the state more walkable, bicyable and liveable because “now instead of car storage, there’s more space for people to live and work closer to transit,” he said.

Under the new regulation, cities can still impose set parking requirements if they can demonstrate that the project would adversely affect commercial parking in the area or stand in the way of a city meeting its affordable housing targets.

Opponents of the bill, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, voiced concerns that eliminating parking requirements could deter developers from enrolling in the city’s affordable housing incentive program, which offers to reduce parking requirements in exchange for the production of affordable housing.

In a written signing message on Thursday, Newsom said that he would be directing the Department of Housing and Community Development to monitor implementation of the bill and identify any consequences to affordable housing development in the affected areas.

Elkind emphasized that the regulation won’t completely eliminate parking from new developments but rather allow the market to determine the optimal number of parking spots needed in each project.

“What we’ve had in this country for the last half-century is way too much local land use regulation that has squelched supply in some of our high-income, high-opportunity communities,” Elkind said. “This is a part of a larger movement across the country where states are intervening to overturn really restrictive local policies on land use.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016

California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016

A Northern California woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to an three-week, multi-state search. Forty-year-old Sherri Papini pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain. U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for a longer sentence than prosecutors recommended in order to deter others. Passersby found her with injuries including a blurred “brand” on her right shoulder. All of her injuries were self-inflicted. The married mother of two was actually staying with a former boyfriend in Southern California. He dropped her off about three weeks after she disappeared.

California fish conservation law could protect bees

California fish conservation law could protect bees

The California Supreme Court is allowing the state to consider protecting threatened bumblebees under a conservation law listing for fish. The San Francisco Chronicle says the court on Wednesday refused to grant a review sought by farming groups of an appellate court ruling that allowed the California Fish and Game Commission to consider granting endangered species protection to four types of bumblebees. They'll be considered under a section of a 1970 conservation law that included the term “invertebrates” under the definition of fish. The high court's decision means the appellate court ruling becomes binding precedent for trial courts statewide.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine graves site: Investigators continue exhuming bodies outside Izium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News