 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Missing toddler safely located

  • 0

A toddler who was reportedly abducted on Monday by her mother has been safely located, authorities said.

Two-year-old Makenzie Privitt and her mother Shelby Privitt have been found, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Shelby Privitt doesn't have custody of the girl, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was allegedly taken by her mother from her grandmother's house, the sheriff's office said earlier on Monday.

"Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe," a release from the sheriff's office stated. "A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located."

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

North Bay authorities search for abducted toddler

North Bay authorities search for abducted toddler

Two-year-old Makenzie Privitt is described as White and was wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and pink shoes. The girl was allegedly taken by her mother from her grandmother's house, the sheriff's office said.

Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting

Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting

California's capital city is mourning the six people who were gunned down last weekend in a gang dispute that turned into a mass shooting. Huge photographs wreathed in flowers and garlands lined a downtown Sacramento street on Wednesday. Each had a small memorial of bouquets, candles and cards on a stretch of sidewalk dedicated to the slain victims. The violence broke out early Sunday when at least five men connected to gangs began shooting as bars and clubs emptied out. Six people were killed and 12 more suffered gunshot wounds, including two brothers arrested in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide.

2 men charged in Southern California drug bust

Prosecutors have charged two men after authorities pulled over a minivan in Southern California that allegedly had more than 20 pounds of fentanyl, nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine inside. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office say 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes have pleaded not guilty to six drug-related counts with enhancements. Each man is being held on $5 million in bail. Prosecutors say authorities pulled over the minivan leaving a Buena Park home on March 17. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Couples get a dousing at UK Wife Carrying Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News