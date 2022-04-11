Update: Missing toddler safely located

A toddler who was reportedly abducted on Monday by her mother has been safely located, authorities said.
Two-year-old Makenzie Privitt and her mother Shelby Privitt have been found, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Shelby Privitt doesn't have custody of the girl, the sheriff's office said.
The girl was allegedly taken by her mother from her grandmother's house, the sheriff's office said earlier on Monday.
"Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe," a release from the sheriff's office stated. "A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located."
