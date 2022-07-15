Utility rate comparison website goes live

California will require gun makers and dealers to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others. The subjective requirement goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. It’s part of new law announced Tuesday that creates a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers and allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. Opponents say the requirements are vague and designed to drive gun makers and dealers out of business.