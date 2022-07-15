Utility rate comparison website goes live

A website to let people in the state compare rates from electric providers is now live, the California Public Utilities Commission announced this week.
The California Electric Rate Comparison website, accessible at https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/RatesComparison, offers consumers a side-by-side comparison of current electric rates from investor-owned utilities and community choice aggregators.
Investor-owned utilities are large electric distributors that issue stock owned by shareholders, like PG&E and Southern California Edison.
Community choice aggregation, on the other hand, allows local governments to procure power on behalf of residents, businesses, and others from an alternative supplier of energy. Aggregation allows communities to negotiate better rates with competitive suppliers and choose greener power sources.
The Electric Rate Comparison Website is currently in phase one, an interim step that will lead to the complete website launch in early 2023, according to the CPUC.
Residential consumers can enter their ZIP code or their county/city to access a "Joint Rate Mailer" that the utility and community choice aggregators have prepared with rates and other information.