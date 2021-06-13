Vallejo man found shot to death in vehicle Saturday morning

A Vallejo man was discovered shot to death in a vehicle on Maine Street in Vallejo Saturday morning, police said.

The 33-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle when police responded to a report of an unresponsive man around 6 a.m. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family can be reached.

Police are investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective T. Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.