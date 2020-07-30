Vallejo police held parties, bent badges after fatal shootings, shocking report says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Vallejo Police Department, already under scrutiny for a series of fatal shootings, is now facing shocking allegations from a former captain, reports Open Vallejo.

John Whitney, a former SWAT commander, says he learned in 2019 of the existence of a secret fellowship within the department. According to Whitney, some police officers who killed someone in the line of duty were thrown a barbecue and initiated into a kind of club by bending one of the points of their badge to commemorate the killing.

Whitney says he was fired after he began probing the alleged misconduct. He filed a retaliation claim in February which went unanswered by the city, meaning Whitney is now free to file a lawsuit. His lawyer indicated to the San Francisco Chronicle that he plans to do so.

Assistant City Manager Anne Cardwell told The Chronicle that the city is aware of Whitney's claims and investigated them last year.

"In conferring this evening with the City Manager, he noted that the Mayor had advised him last year regarding rumors of such a prior practice in years past at the Police Dept., and that he, the City Manager, then immediately consulted with former Police Chief (Andrew) Bidou, who indicated it had been previously investigated and such claims had not been substantiated," Cardwell said.