Wealthy patients scramble for COVID-19 vaccine: 'If I donate $25,000 ... would that help me?'

The pattern is familiar in a state where Hollywood stars and Silicon Valley executives are accustomed to getting their way. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who made his own blunder by dining without a mask at The French Laundry in Napa Valley, has warned that California will be "very aggressive in making sure that those with means, those with influence, are not crowding out those that are most deserving of the vaccines."

"Those that think they can get ahead of the line and those that think because they have resources or they have relationships that will allow them to do it ... we also will be monitoring that very, very closely," Newsom said.

Alison Bateman-House, an assistant professor of medical ethics at NYU, said not everyone plying their connections for a shot is doing it out of purely selfish motivation. Some people "are not a top priority for vaccination, but have what they consider to be a pressing need," she said, including the families of immuno-compromised relatives who may otherwise wait months to be immunized.

"Every system has a weak link somewhere, and I'm sure someone is going to find it and someone's going to exploit it," Bateman-House said. "The question is: Where's that weak link going to be, and how quickly will it be identified and stopped?"