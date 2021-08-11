Weather looks promising for Perseid meteor shower in San Francisco Bay Area

The best meteor shower of the year is expected to peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning with blazing fire balls swooshing across the sky. Is the weather going to cooperate in the San Francisco Bay Area so you can see it?
While San Francisco's summer fog and some high-level clouds from a monsoonal surge may obscure the Perseid meteor shower in some areas, National Weather Service forecaster Roger Gass said the conditions for the cosmic show are actually looking "pretty good."
The blanket of fog over the San Francisco Bay Area wasn't as deep and widespread Wednesday morning and Gass said similar conditions are likely Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"Most of the Bayshore line saw mostly clear conditions this morning," he said. "Basically, it was clear from Oakland to Palo Alto to Redwood City even to SFO. The clouds themselves really were only confined to the coastline, a little into the Golden Gate into Berkeley and the North Bay, mainly confined to the coastal areas. Down into the Sonoma Valley, all of Napa County, Contra Costa, down into Santa Clara there were no clouds."
The lack of fog is excellent news, but there's something else at play. Monsoonal moisture from the Southwest U.S. is forecast to reach the Bay Area Wednesday night around 7 p.m., delivering a scattering of high clouds into the morning.
"We are going to see passing clouds tonight for sure but I don't think it will be to the point where it will obscure the sky completely," Gass said. "A lot of the time you can see through the high clouds. It may limit some of the meteor shower but you should still be able to see it.
A slight chance (less than 10%) for thunderstorms with dry lightning is also possible with the monsoonal moisture, Gass said.
The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its height early in the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, said Gerald McKeegan, adjunct astronomer with the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland. The best time to view the Perseids is forecast to be from 11 p.m., Aug. 11, through 3 a.m., Aug. 12.
"The Moon will set early in the evening on the 11th, so we will have dark skies and potentially very good viewing conditions," McKeegan wrote in an email. "Under ideal conditions, observers may see up to 100 meteors per hour."
The Perseids light up the sky every year around mid-August when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, and the meteor shower appears to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky.
"As the comet orbits around the Sun, it leaves behind a trail of dust, rocky grains and pebbles that form a particle stream also orbiting the Sun," McKeegan wrote. "As those particles enter and burn up in Earth's atmosphere, we experience a meteor shower."
If you do seek out the show, McKeegan said to forget the binoculars or telescope.
"Meteors are best viewed with the unaided eye as they streak across large parts of the sky," he wrote. "Although the meteors will appear to come out of the east, from the constellation Perseus, the meteors can appear in any part of the sky. So it is best to find a comfortable position from which you can see large parts of the sky. Lying on a blanket out in a grassy field on a mountain top would provide the optimum observing opportunity."
