Weather looks promising for Perseid meteor shower in San Francisco Bay Area

"We are going to see passing clouds tonight for sure but I don't think it will be to the point where it will obscure the sky completely," Gass said. "A lot of the time you can see through the high clouds. It may limit some of the meteor shower but you should still be able to see it.

A slight chance (less than 10%) for thunderstorms with dry lightning is also possible with the monsoonal moisture, Gass said.

The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its height early in the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, said Gerald McKeegan, adjunct astronomer with the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland. The best time to view the Perseids is forecast to be from 11 p.m., Aug. 11, through 3 a.m., Aug. 12.

"The Moon will set early in the evening on the 11th, so we will have dark skies and potentially very good viewing conditions," McKeegan wrote in an email. "Under ideal conditions, observers may see up to 100 meteors per hour."

The Perseids light up the sky every year around mid-August when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, and the meteor shower appears to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky.