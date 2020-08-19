What Californians should know about the plague after a new case in El Dorado County

The South Lake Tahoe resident had the black plague, or septicemic plague. It sends the patient's body into septic shock. The blood pressure falls, making it hard for organs or extremities like fingers and toes to get enough oxygen.

When people end up with really low blood pressures, they can get gangrene in the digits. So, the skin turns black. I think that's part of the basis for the name.

Whether bubonic or pneumonic, Cohen said, it all likely fits under the same category since there wasn't much differentiation.

In addition to having fevers, chills and sweats and headaches, Cohen said, patients can have lymph node that swell larger than ping-pong balls and perhaps a skin lesion where the flea bite started. Those swollen lymph nodes are called buboes and give the bubonic plague its name.

Septicemic plague is what you have when the bacteria poison the bloodstream and lower people's blood pressure. With pneumonic plague, people breathe in the bacteria from infected animals. That's why many wilderness areas have signs telling people not to touch or go near sick animals.