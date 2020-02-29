What is a coronavirus test like? How are CDC kits handled? Here are the details

Government leaders and health officials have expressed concerns this week over a lack of available COVID-19 test kits, the official laboratory materials that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ships to qualified facilities to test for the coronavirus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday morning said there were about about 200 test kits in the state at that time, a figure he called "simply inadequate," but said the state was "in conversations with the CDC about ensuring ... physicians or clinicians who ask for the test will more easily be able to (access) it."

The CDC website indicated at one point Thursday that only 445 tests had been conducted nationwide. As of late Friday morning, that number had increased by six to 451 total across the U.S.

Not counting Americans repatriated on flights from the virus's suspected epicenter of Wuhan, China, and the Diamond Princess cruise ship "hot zone" that was docked off of Japan, the CDC says 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus across the United States. According to the state Department of Public Health, California made up nine of those 15 cases as of Thursday.