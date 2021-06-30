What we know Wednesday about the Lava Fire burning in Northern California

Here's what we know Wednesday morning about the Lava Fire, which erupted last week in Siskiyou County after a lighting strike and so far has burned more than 27 square miles in a rural area of Northern California.

Cause

A lighting strike Friday hit a tree and sparked a small fire in an extremely remote area of an old lava flow east of Weed. Since ignition, the fire has continued to spread and endanger area communities and marijuana farms.

Size

As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 17,591 acres, and was at 19% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which is managing the response. The containment was down from 20% late Tuesday.

Location

Fire is burning 3 1/2 miles east of Weed and 4 1/2 miles southeast of Lake Shastina.

Firefighting resources

Forest Service officials said Wednesday 927 personnel are battling the blaze, and that crews "made good progress on the western edge of the fire, cutting off progression into the communities."

Damages/injuries