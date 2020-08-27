Why California spends billions but can't control its wildfires. 'No simple or cheap solution'

Many of California's woes originated in the state and federal government's zealousness to put out all fires as soon as possible -- a policy of "fire suppression" that dates back to the early 1900s to the era of Gifford Pinchot, the first head of the Forest Service, and left forests overgrown with trees. Of the more than 30 million forested acres in California, about 57% is on federal land.

"A century of fire suppression remains firmly entrenched within federal and state firefighting agencies and has left forest floors deep in flammable groundcover," the state's Little Hoover Commission said in a 2018 report.

Only in recent years have policymakers begun embracing the idea of thinning forests for fire safety, either by removing trees, allowing remote fires to burn for a while, or starting "prescribed burns" to eliminate some of the fuel.

"We're just trying to dig ourselves out of a very, very deep hole," said Michael De Lasaux, a retired UC Cooperative Extension forestry expert who had to be evacuated from his home in Quincy recently. "We're decades behind the curve."

