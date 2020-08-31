Why California's 2020 lightning fires got so big so fast

The couple woke up and sprung into action, waking neighbors, loading up horses as trailers arrived and helping to knock down small spot fires that dotted the ranch pasture. The ranch lost power sometime during the scramble.

"It was incredibly windy and smoky and you could see a fire tornado forming, and the rate of spread was incredible," Johnson said. "The fire was just so bright, that's how we were able to see everything."

Over the next several hours, their neighbors' homes burned. The fire was fast and the county's emergency alert system didn't reach many of them until it was too late, if at all, Johnson said.

"I remember at one point I just stopped and looked and said, 'Where are all the fire trucks?' and it was just another surreal moment and I realized that nobody was coming," she said.

There's a concern that as these fires hit the same areas again and again, they'll permanently change California, and not for the better.