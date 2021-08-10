Wildfire updates: Smoke and mild weather slow Dixie Fire; River Fire nears full containment

The official cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation, but just a few days after the fire started on July 14, PG&E released a report suggesting that its equipment may have sparked the fire. On Saturday, The Bay Area News Group reported that a federal judge asked PG&E to explain the utility's role in the Dixie Fire. But on Monday, PG&E released an additional report saying that they had found no fault with the power lines that allegedly could have began the Dixie Fire.

River Fire

The River Fire exploded nearly a week ago on the border of Placer and Nevada Counties, near the city of Colfax. But after its initial rapid expansion forced thousands to evacuate, the fire slowed into the weekend and appears to be on the brink of full containment.

In a Tuesday morning incident update, Cal Fire reported the blaze to be 2,619 acres and 78% contained. Containment increased by ten percentage points overnight as the fire grew minimally.

The fire has destroyed 88 structures, 66 of which were homes. Much of the destruction came in the Chicago Park neighborhood near Colfax, which the fire hit during its initial rapid expansion.

Two civilian injuries and one firefighter injury were also reported during the blaze's early hours.

