Wildfires renew housing policy regulations, debates

Commissioners suggested "significant state investments" to fund fire prevention and mitigation, including fuel removal and small grants for making homes more resistant to blazes. The panel also called for stronger state requirements on cities and counties to provide firefighting services to new developments, as well as development fees on new construction in high-risk areas to pay for long-term prevention efforts.

The report also singled out future development, a contentious problem as the state faces a housing shortage. "We must work to make homes in the wildland urban interface much more resilient, rethink how -- or if -- we continue to expand development in the most risky fire-prone areas, and redouble efforts to fortify and maintain our utility infrastructure," wrote Kate Gordon, director of the governor's office of planning and research.

The threats to human life and property are high.

The three ongoing wildfires, LNU complex, SCU complex and CZU complex, have taken six lives since erupting last week, according to Cal Fire. The blazes have destroyed more than 1,700 buildings, and damaged nearly 350 more, according to early estimates published Thursday by the fire agency.