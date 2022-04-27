Winds may reach 60 mph Wednesday night, Thursday in North Bay, East Bay hills

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.
Steady on-shore winds are expected from 15-25 mph with gusts between 45-60 mph through Thursday morning. Winds will increase through the day and be strongest near the coast and in the hills and ridges, peaking early Thursday morning.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A 33-year-old man was arrested after threatening workers in a Napa supermarket, police reported.
Nobody was injured after a pickup truck struck another vehicle and then the side of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.
Napa Police detectives arrested two Oakland residents on suspected fraud after investigating the theft of over $20,000 in bicycles from the Na…
A Napa man arrested illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
Two Sonoma County residents were arrested in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.