Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigns, says another woman is accusing him of sexual misconduct

After months of refusing to resign amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli formally announced his resignation Friday, stating that another woman has come forward alleging "non-consensual acts."

Five women told the San Francisco Chronicle that Foppoli assaulted them, the Chronicle reported in April. The alleged incidents took place from 2002 to 2019 and include claims of forced oral copulation and rape, prompting the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office to open an investigation. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)

Foppoli denied the allegations and refused to resign. He announced in mid-April that he would be taking a "step back" from his duties as mayor "given the strong reaction to the allegations."

On Friday, Foppoli issued a statement announcing both his resignation and that an additional woman who lives in Florida is accusing him of misconduct. He continued to deny all allegations against him.