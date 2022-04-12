Woman reported missing from Mill Valley found dead in vehicle

A 62-year-old woman reported missing from Mill Valley on Sunday was found dead in her vehicle in Kentfield, Marin County sheriff's officials said Tuesday.
Jennifer Aranson had last been seen Sunday and Mill Valley police said she may have been hiking on a Mt. Tamalpais trail.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
On Monday evening, a search and rescue team found Aranson inside her parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Ridgewood Road in Kentfield. Foul play is not suspected in the death, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The official cause of death is pending a postmortem exam being done Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Two Sonoma County residents were arrested in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.
A Napa man arrested illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to local middle school-age students, police said.
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29 in south Napa, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
Napa Police announced the recovery of about $4,000 worth of goods stolen from the Kohl’s department store in downtown Napa.
Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.