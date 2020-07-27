Coronavirus is killing more Californians than ever before, and cruel inequities are worsening

Many Latina women or their partners are essential workers who may hold low-wage jobs, with little control over their working conditions, Ferrer said. "Latinx workers not only are becoming infected at a higher rate than others, but they are then more likely to bring the infection home to their family members, and this — as we have just seen — includes their pregnant partners."

California's COVID-19 hospitalizations hit records this week, for the first time reaching above 7,000 hospitalized this week. On Monday, 7,091 people with confirmed coronavirus infections were in the hospital statewide; on Tuesday, the figure was 7,170; and on Wednesday, it was 6,825. Two months ago, about 3,000 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections were in California's hospitals.

"We have more patients than ever in California," Rutherford said.

There's more evidence that younger people are increasingly getting infected and hospitalized. Cases among L.A. County's youngest adults — those under 30 — rose by 109% between mid-June and mid-July, but only rose by 53% among seniors up to the age of 79.

Children saw their rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in L.A. County climb by 50% over the same period, while it only rose by 13% for seniors aged 65 and older.