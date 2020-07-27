How to speed up coronavirus testing amid surging demand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus pandemic grows, so do the number of people griping about battles with insurance companies for approvals to get a COVID-19 test and week-long waits for results that feel useless by the time they arrive.

Public health experts agree: California needs to do far more coronavirus testing, especially among people without any symptoms, before offices, schools and more businesses can safely reopen. But that could make the waits for results even longer.

So how can the Golden State quickly fix its broken testing system?

The answer could be as simple as "pooling" a dozen samples into one test, like labs already do with blood, some experts say, or as innovative as using genetic sequencing to perform tens of thousands of tests in a single day with next-day results.

"I recognize our responsibility to do more testing," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, pointing to pooled testing as a solution. "We'll be pushing that very, very aggressively."

Universities and health systems across the state, from UCLA and Kaiser to Stanford and Sutter, are working on the effort, he said.