Leslie Van Houten (right), seen arriving for a 2002 parole hearing, has been paroled for her part in the 1969 murders plotted by Charles Manson and his acolytes.
FILE - Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case in Los Angeles in 1969. Leslie Van Houten, one of Manson's followers, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
FILE - Three women co-defendants in the Sharon Tate murder case, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, laugh as they walk to court in Los Angeles for sentencing on March 29, 1971. Van Houten, one of Charles Manson's followers, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
A former homecoming queen from Monrovia, Van Houten became involved with the Manson family in the 1960s. Supporters described her as a misguided teen under the influence of LSD on the night of the killings.
She was involved in the second of the Manson family murders — the killings of Los Feliz grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, at their home in 1969.
Van Houten and another woman held down Rosemary LaBianca as Charles “Tex” Watson stabbed Leno LaBianca. After Watson stabbed Rosemary LaBianca, he handed Van Houten a knife. She testified to stabbing the woman at least 14 more times.
“And I took one of the knives, and Patricia had one — a knife — and we started stabbing and cutting up the lady,” Van Houten testified in 1971. (Patricia Krenwinkle was a co-defendant and family member.)
The day before the LaBianca murders, Charles Manson followers had killed Sharon Tate and her friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Steven Parent in a brutal attack at a home on Cielo Drive in Benedict Canyon.
The two slayings, commonly referred to as the Tate-LaBianca murders, drew international attention and became inexorably linked to Los Angeles and the late 1960s.
Krenwinkle remains in prison and is not up for parole again until November.
Van Houten went through three trials for her role in the killings. The first led to her conviction and a death sentence, which was overturned on appeal because her lawyer disappeared before the verdict.
The second trial ended with a hung jury, and the third led to her murder conviction and a sentence of seven years to life with the possibility of parole.
One of Van Houten’s attorneys, Rich Pfeiffer, who has been working on her case for a decade, said he was “relieved” after her release.
“It’s been a long battle, and it’s been emotional for her at times,” he said. “All of these hearings have been hard. The governor always waits until the last possible minute to reverse the grant of parole before she can be released. I think that’s incredibly mean.”
Pfeiffer said that Van Houten, who earned a master’s degree in humanities while incarcerated, has job offers and the support of family and friends. “She’ll do just fine,” he said.
Van Houten didn’t want to make any public statement because she’s “afraid if she says anything, it’ll offend the victims,” her attorney said.
“She has respect for them,” Pfeiffer said.
