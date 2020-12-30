Thunder Valley Casino defends its 6,000-person indoor New Year's Eve party

Cache Creek told the Bee that its public party planned in early December has been canceled. Both venues emphasized the private parties represent a fraction of the guests they normally see on New Year's Eve, although those numbers reflect attendance in a year without a global health crisis.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Thunder Valley is closing to the general public on New Year's Eve and limiting the number of guests that will have access to the casino to 6,000, which is less than 20% of attendance on a typical NYE at Thunder Valley," Thunder Valley spokesman Doug Elmets told the Bee. A spokesman for Cache Creek told the publication its private party will represent "less than 1% of our pre-COVID occupancy."

Graton casino, which was planning on a 4,000-person indoor party reportedly for high-rollers, announced last week it would not be holding the event after all.

