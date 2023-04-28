Travis Air Force Base will conduct a readiness exercise from May 1-12, which aims to enhance the readiness and ability of Airmen to execute and sustain rapid global mobility worldwide, officials announced in a statement.

During the exercise, the local community may hear an increase in air traffic, voice notifications, and alarms, and patrons may experience longer gate entry times throughout the day. All base exercise notifications heard over the installation’s Giant Voice system will be preceded by an "Exercise Exercise Exercise" reminder.

Sirens and alarms from the base will simulate a realistic environment to allow personnel to train and respond in the event of a real-world incident. For inquiries, contact 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs at 707-424-2011 or email 60AMWPA@us.af.mil.