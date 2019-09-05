A police pursuit following an officer-involved shooting in Vacaville ended Thursday evening in Napa, when the driver turned himself in to Queen of the Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds, police say.
The driver's wounds were not life-threatening, but an officer's bullet went through his arm and struck his stomach, said Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The incident began 1 p.m. Thursday when three Vacaville Police Department officers headed to the 700 block of Shady Glen Avenue to conduct a probation search, but found another person in a car parked in front of the home, according to Donaldson and a department Facebook post. The driver was wanted on a felony warrant related to identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen property, police said.
Vacaville Police did not divulge what happened next, but said the encounter ended with an officer firing his gun at Nolan Bell, 27. The department is conducting interviews to investigate the use of force, and will review officers' body camera footage, Donaldson said.
Bell sped off in a black Kia Forte and initiated a high-speed police pursuit, police say. Officers lost his car near Pleasants Valley Road and Canyon Road in Vacaville.
Around 4 p.m., Napa Police Department Officers began to assist Vacaville officers after learning that Bell may have been in the Napa area, said Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin.
“We are always up for helping out our law enforcement partners,” he said.
Vacaville police believe Bell's most recent address is in Davis, but heard that he may have originally been from Napa or had ties to the area, Donaldson said. It's unclear why he chose to go to Napa.
A detective from a different agency called Bell's cell phone and encouraged him to turn himself in and seek medical help for his injuries, Donaldson said.
Pitkin deferred to Vacaville Police for more specific details, but said the driver presented a traffic hazard during an initial encounter with police, Pitkin said, and traffic was briefly stopped on westbound Trancas Street.
Bell checked himself into Queen of the Valley Hospital for his injuries and Napa officers took him into custody until Vacaville officers could arrive, Donaldson said. It's likely that Bell would be treated at the hospital, then booked into the Solano County jail in Fairfield.
Jail records show Bell had not been booked as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.