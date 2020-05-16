× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series profiling ordinary people doing extraordinary things in this time of crisis.

Many of JJ Hammond’s days begin with a 3:30 a.m. wake-up call. He makes the hour-long drive from his home in Lake Berryessa to Home Depot, where he works his shift as an order fulfillment associate responsible for pulling online orders off the shelves and staging them for customer pick-up.

Before the coronavirus forced the majority of Napans to stay inside, JJ responded to 10 or 15 orders a day. Now, he’s seeing an average of 60 to 70 daily, he says, possibly because people are having more time to work on home repairs or pet projects.

After an eight-hour shift, JJ usually heads home for a brief rest before heading out on deliveries for DoorDash, an app that allows households to order meals from their favorite restaurants. JJ’s job is to pick up the food and then bring it to the customer’s doorstep.

Shelter-in-place guidelines have gutted the restaurant industry, keeping their dining rooms closed and forcing them to rely on delivery workers like JJ to keep any kind of revenue stream alive. Though he started roughly a year ago, JJ says the job in the coronavirus era has changed things completely.

“There’s a lot of people ordering. It feels like 10 times more people than before the virus started,” JJ said, describing how many restaurants are trying to meet high demands with a lean staff, oftentimes leading to long wait times. “But people are also tipping through the app more than they did before, I think because they maybe think it will somehow get me to get them their order quicker,” he said.

Customers JJ encounters at Home Depot and during his DoorDash deliveries seem more “agitated” than usual, he says, occasionally violating the six-foot social distancing guidelines or getting frustrated with him because an order has taken longer than expected.

“We’re pretty much the same people. We’re here working, we’re also worried about getting the virus, but we’re putting ourselves out there to help them and help them have a better life even though our lives are at risk,” JJ says.

Ultimately, JJ tries to keep things calm and kind, aware that he wouldn’t have a job if not for the continued patronage of the community.

“Really, they’re helping us out by allowing us to stay in business. It’s pretty important for me to keep this job because it helps me with paying my bills, but it also helps the community,” he said.

JJ is no stranger to hard and, at times, dangerous work. In fact, what some people might avoid, JJ chooses to run towards.

The 20-year-old lifelong Napa Valley resident has served the last three wildfire seasons as a firefighter in the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. He’s faced some of the biggest fires in the region, including the Atlas Fire which threatened the safety of his own family and their neighbors.

He also spends whatever free time he has helping out on his family’s ranch, where he still lives. It’s a fifth-generation homestead with olive trees, horses, and pigs, among other things.

“I’m working 110% of the time. Always working, always completing tasks. I’m a go-getter, I guess,” JJ said, attributing these qualities to his upbringing. “My parents are a big part of my life, and they’ve raised me to get things done. I grew up doing ranch chores, going to the farmer’s market to help my mom sell her olive oil, and earning things. Nothing would be handed to me.”

JJ’s mother, Cathy, nominated him for the Unsung Heroes package, describing her son as someone who “has learned to battle through hard times” and “doesn’t think twice” about helping people.

Positive energy, JJ says, is almost as contagious as the virus during times of crisis.

“I hope people see what I’m doing at Home Depot or DoorDash and thrive off that energy. We’re all just trying to use that good, uplifting motivation so everybody feels the need to fight this virus,” he said. “Even though it’s hard, we can keep fighting and we will get over this.”

