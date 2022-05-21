Wildfire sparks north of Vacaville

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the Quail Fire, burning in the northwest corner of Solano County north of Vacaville, grew to 110 acres as of Saturday afternoon.

The brush fire was at 70 acres just after 4 p.m.

Cal Fire officials said the fire remains at zero percent containment. An evacuation warning has also been issued.

The fire is located near Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, south of state Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505. It is located just south of the Putah Creek State Wildlife Area.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services, issuing a statement early Saturday said there are no evacuations or fires in Napa County.

Napa County OES officials said smoke may be visible in eastern Napa County, but no threats from the Quail Fire have been identified and no evacuations have been ordered in Napa County.

The Quail Fire evacuation order, issued by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, is for the following areas:

All of Quail Canyon Road;

Pleasants Valley Road from Quail Canyon Road (north) to state Highway 128 and west to the county line.