Will California raise taxes to fix its budget? Here are 5 taxes added since the Great Recession

As California lawmakers come to grips with a projected deficit running into the tens of billions of dollars, calls for more taxes targeted at high-earners are beginning to emerge among certain unions and advocates for social services.

"All revenue options should be on the table, because we cannot cut our way to safely and equitably reopening schools," said Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers.

So far, top Democratic lawmakers have maintained that they're not interested in considering taxes that would affect middle-class Californians, although some have suggested they're open to new charges for corporations and wealthy households.

The dynamic echoes how the Legislature approached the last recession, when Democrats advocated for more revenue to save services while Republicans held up budget votes to protest new fees.

Since then, California has added several new taxes and fees that stopped the financial bleeding at the end of the Great Recession and set the state on track to accumulate billions of dollars in reserves that lawmakers expect to use now.