Newsom: Most student loan servicers to offer 90 days of forbearance

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that 21 of the state's 24 largest student loan servicers will offer 90 days of forbearance on student loan payments to more than 1 million residents during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom credited Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for leading the effort to support borrowers who were not covered by debt forbearance in the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Pritzker announced a similar order Tuesday for residents with private and non-federal student loans.

Newsom also announced that he signed a retroactive executive order preventing debt collectors from garnishing the $1,200 federal stimulus payments included in the CARES Act.

Debt collectors who have already made those garnishments will be required to give the money back to the debt holder, Newsom said. The order does not apply to state residents making child support or victim fund payments.

"Under the economic circumstance that is the nature of this crisis for individuals and families, now is not the time to garnish those emergency contribution checks," Newsom said.