NFL: 49ers hope to add to Patriots' recent woes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When Jimmy Garoppolo arrived as a rookie quarterback in New England in 2014, it didn’t take long for his teammates to give Tom Brady’s new backup a nickname.

“What a lot of us used to call him is a gamer,” Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty recalled this week. “From the first time he took snaps in the preseason, he’d be making plays — whether it’s staying alive in the pocket, whether it’s making a great throw. I would just say he was a guy who somehow made big plays.”

Three seasons later, Garoppolo got his chance to show off those skills, starting two games in 2016 while Brady was serving his four-game suspension as part of the “Deflategate” scandal.

Once the player assumed to be Brady’s heir apparent in New England, Garoppolo now returns Sunday to face his former team for the first time since being traded to San Francisco (3-3) in 2017.

No longer the wide-eyed youngster waiting his turn, he’ll be back on what he called his “old stomping grounds” fresh off making it to his first Super Bowl as a starter last season. He’ll also be trying to add to the recent struggles of a Patriots team that is now being led by Cam Newton and finds itself below .500 through five games for the first time since 2001.