NFL Behind the Call: Carr the king of audacious audibles in 2020

“I spent a lot of time reflecting this week," Hill said.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The officials’ calls that always get the most attention are the head-scratchers, but other times a team deserves every single flag thrown their way. Take the Colts, who fell into a rut and were whistled for five holding calls and an illegal motion penalty in a span of eight snaps Sunday against Green Bay.

Just before that sorrowful sequence, the Packers were flagged for back-to-back infractions, making it eight flags in a 10-play span.

All that stoppage in play gave the Packers a minute, 25 seconds to drive for the tying field goal in the waning seconds before they lost in overtime after Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s fumble.

Valdes-Scantling tweeted after the game that he’d received death threats. On Monday, he said he didn’t actually fear for his life but wanted to “get people to understand we’re humans, too, and we’re not just some number on a jersey.”

GAME BALL

Broncos coach Vic Fangio awarded a game ball to Hall of Famer Floyd Little following Denver’s 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins. The former Broncos and Syracuse running back great has cancer and recently entered hospice care.