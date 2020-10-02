NFL: Raiders missing key pieces on offense for game vs. Bills

The most glaring problem heading into this week is at receiver where veteran starter Tyrell Williams was placed on season-ending injured reserve in training camp to set the stage for two rookies to start.

Ruggs had an impressive first half of his debut with three catches for 55 yards and two carries for 11 yards. But he then caught only one pass for 4 yards over his next six quarters and now is expected to miss his second straight game with an injury.

Edwards had five catches for 99 yards before leaving last week’s loss to the Patriots with an injury and now will miss some time.

That likely sets the stage for veterans Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones to get the bulk of the action, alongside slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Agholor has four catches for 74 yards and a TD and Jones has four catches for 47 yards and a score through three games.