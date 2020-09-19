NFL: Raiders ready for big opening act on Las Vegas Strip

That will have to wait, at least until health conditions improve. For now, the seats will be empty, just as they are at most NFL stadiums around the country.

Still, there’s a buzz around town. The Raiders won their opener on the road and are undefeated as a Las Vegas team as they return to a city that loves winners more than anything. Pandemic or not, people will gather to watch them on TV in their home debut, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot of fans in black and silver gathered outside the stadium on opening night.

A city built on fun and games got its first major professional sports team just three years ago in the NHL’s Golden Knights. Now it has a marquee team in the biggest league in the country — along with a stadium to match.

“This is now both the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Badain said.”Who’s going to top this? There’s no competition.”

Brown, Young, Kwiatkoski listed as doubtful

The Raiders could once again be without their top two right tackles for this week’s game. They listed starter Trent Brown and backup Sam Young as doubtful for Monday night’s game against the Saints. Brown played one series of the opener before leaving with a calf injury and Young injured his groin later in the first half.