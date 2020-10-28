NFL: Reid tells AP he declined Washington's practice squad offer

Washington had a need and made the call but only for a practice squad spot.

Reid has been working out and waiting for an opportunity to join a team’s active roster. He said he was told Washington wants to give Curl a shot at starting.

“I'm just not in a place to play on the practice squad right now,” Reid said, adding that he texted Rivera to let him know his decision. “If they go a different direction, I'll be ready.”

Reid said he hasn't received any calls from other teams.

“Quarantine has been good to me. I’ve been blessed to be with my family during a time of year I normally wouldn’t be,” Reid said. “I love being with my family. Meantime, I’m training and waiting. I’m believing in God. I’m trusting in his will.”

Despite a losing record, Washington is a contender in the NFC East. The first-place Eagles are 2-4-1 and lost at Washington in Week 1.

Reid has started 98 games in seven seasons with San Francisco and Carolina. He has 519 career tackles, 11 interceptions, 45 passes defensed, six sacks, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Reid also has 17 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for a loss.

Reid had 130 tackles, four sacks, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 2019. The tackles and sacks are the most by a Panthers safety in one season.