NHL: Sharks continue to frustrate Kings in 3-0 win

The Sharks scored the opening goal against the Kings for the third straight game, going up 1-0 at 2:57 of the first when Hertl redirected a shot by Nikolai Knyzhov from the blue line. It was Hertl’s fourth goal through five games of the season series, giving him eight in 29 career games between the California rivals.

Meier extended the Sharks’ lead to 2-0 with 11 minutes to play in the second, burying a one-timer from the left circle off Hertl’s pass below the goal line.

“I know he’s not had the best year statistically but this is the most important time of the year right now and this is when you see your best players step up,” Boughner said of Meier, who had gone nine games without a goal before getting his seventh of the season.

The Kings challenged for goaltender interference, citing Balcers pushing Drew Doughty into Petersen, but the contact was determined to have happened prior to the goal.

Balcers added an empty-netter with 26.5 remaining. He also had two assists for his first career three-point game.

The Kings were shut out for the second time this season. They have scored three goals in their past three games against the Sharks, all losses.