BRISBANE, Australia — Chiamaka Nnadozie's Nigeria lineup had two chances hit the crossbar in a scoreless draw, and only missed out on the Women's World Cup quarterfinals after losing a penalty shootout against England on Tuesday.

By taking the European champions right to the wire, the Super Falcons proved, once again, that rankings are less important than respect for rival teams under the tournament's expanded 32-team format.

In the group stage, Nigeria held Olympic champion Canada to a 0-0 draw, upset co-host Australia 3-2 and advanced to the knockout stage after a 0-0 draw with Ireland.

"Coming to the World Cup we had so many dreams. So sad today, but it's not the end," Nnadozie, Nigeria's goalkeeper and team leader, said after Tuesday's loss.

Nigeria was ranked 40th in the world in June, and American coach Randy Waldrum silenced his pre-tournament critics by preparing a team that went within the thickness of a crossbar of reaching the last eight.

"I take away that we can be and probably should be one of the top teams in the world," he said.