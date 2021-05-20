Primary Color: Brown Tabby Secondary Color: White Weight: 2.3lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 10wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
The county's lawsuit asserts that the A-frame home on Mount Veeder Road is being rented for $975 a night.
Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.
Police had called the death "suspicious" because the trailer had been locked from the outside.
An autopsy scheduled for Friday should help police determine the cause of death, police said.
BottleRock Napa Valley will return on Labor Day weekend with headline artists Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy and Run The Jewels.
A woman was arrested Friday morning after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station, according to police.
Two top officers in the Napa County Sheriff's Office are likely to face each other in the June 2022 election: Undersheriff Jon Crawford and Capt. Oscar Ortiz, currently serving as chief of American Canyon Police.
All aboard! The Napa Valley Wine Train is initially offering a six-hour experience with a four-course meal and winery tours.
The CHP said a motorcycle and a truck collided head-on.
Calistoga's Charlotte Williams has started a business renting out goats to graze through Napa Valley's abundant underbrush, reducing the fuel that feeds wildfires.
